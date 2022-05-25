NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to NOPD, 26-year-old Geraldmeka Preston is wanted for an aggravated battery incident that occurred on May 24, 2022, in the 2300 block of Kraft Place.

Reports show that the victim and Preston were reportedly engaged in a verbal argument.

During the argument, Preston allegedly struck the victim with her white 2011 Nissan Juke bearing Louisiana registration tag 818EQM, causing the victim to fall to the ground according to police.

Preston then allegedly placed the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike the victim a second time before fleeing the scene reported NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Geraldmeka Preston’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.