Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help finding three people accused of breaking into cars in the Central Business District over the weekend.

Officers say the burglaries happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct.9) in the 700 block of Baronne street. Police believe the three men were using a white 2017 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen earlier in October.

The license plate number is: Z213347

If you know anything about the cases you can call the NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. To remain anonymous you can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.