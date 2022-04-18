NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting that happened on April 16.

According to NOPD, 36-year-old Joshua Neal is wanted by NOPD for one count of second-degree aggravated battery, domestic aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of violation of protective orders.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.