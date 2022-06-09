NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 9, the New Orleans Police Department asked for help in locating two persons of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Reports show that 19-year-old Tyre Stephens and 17-year-old Brandon Ferdinand may have information in connection to a homicide that happened on April 13 in the 6700 block of Mayo Boulevard.

According to NOPD, they are not currently wanted on criminal charges in the case. However, detectives feel the two have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.