NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The New Orleans Police Department hosted the first of two walk-up recruitment events on Wednesday at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The NOPD has seen fewer officers on the force compared to previous years, but Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said recruitment efforts are promising.

“It’s what we need to do in order to have that robust recruitment effort and also to retain the officers that we have.”

The latest effort is to host an application where anyone can walk in, apply, take the test and be on their way to either joining the force as an officer or joining the Civilian Corps.

“If you get that call and you want to serve your community in this capacity, make sure that your family’s safe, other families are safe. If you have that in your heart, and you want to serve that way, I think this is a job for you,” said Woodfork.

Visit the NOPD’s website to learn more about the hiring process.

