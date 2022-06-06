NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department requested help in locating a missing 75-year-old woman near Central City.

75-year-old Gloria Marshall was reported missing June 6, early in the morning from the 1400 block of South Roman Street according to police.

Investigators reported that Ms. Marshall’s son stated that he last saw his mother asleep in her bed at about 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Reports show that her son said that he discovered the front door open when he woke up, and his mother was gone.

Ms. Marshall was last seen wearing a green, orange, and brown house dress according to NOPD.

Anyone with further information or knows the whereabouts of Gloria Marshall is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.