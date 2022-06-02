NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began asking for help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to NOPD, 23-year-old Leslea Grinstead is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on May 16 in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.

Reports show that officers responded just before 10:00 a.m. on May 16 to a call of a shooting at the location.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene according to NOPD.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Grinstead as a person of interest in this investigation according to reports.

On June 1, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Grinstead on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident or on Leslea Grinstead’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.