NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a person officers believe has information on a deadly 2022 shooting in the Broadmoor area.

According to officers, at 12:20 p.m. on August 22, 2022, they responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street that claimed the life of 29-year-old Kevin August.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning. The man’s identification is not known, but officers say the man is known to go by “Meatball2c” on social media.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts, please notify the Homicide Unit at (504)-658-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

