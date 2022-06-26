NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a St. Roch shooting that left a man wounded Sunday.

According to police, an Aggravated Battery by shooting call went out just after 5:10 p.m., for the St. Roch Avenue and North Miro Street.

Upon arrival, NOPD said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition is not known at this time.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the incident can call Fifth District officers at (504)658-6050.