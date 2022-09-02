NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and a victim’s vehicle that was involved in an armed carjacking incident in Mid-City. According to the NOPD, the incident happened on August 31, in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

The NOPD says that a female victim was approached in her red 2019 Hyundai Elantra in a shopping center when an “armed unknown black male reportedly exited a silver newer model Honda Civic parked next to the victim’s vehicle.” According to the police, the suspect then allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in her vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has a Florida license plate of LDDW65. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.