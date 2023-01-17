Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man that reportedly burglarized a home in the St. Roch area.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Abundance Street on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Officers say the suspect was seen leaving the home with a small safe.

Photo: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

