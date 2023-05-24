NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area Wednesday (May 24) , according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say at about 11:12 a.m. a man arrived at the hospital via private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed the incident happened in the 11900 block of Hayne Boulevard.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

