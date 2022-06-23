NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police are asking for help locating two people accused of robbing someone at gunpoint on Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that around 2 p.m., the two pictured suspects were driving around the area in a silver Nissan Altima when they approached the intersection of Kenilworth and General Diaz streets.

The two are accused of then exiting the vehicle and demanding the victim’s wallet at gunpoint. The NOPD reports the victim gave up their wallet and the two suspects left in the Nissan.

Anyone who knows who or where the suspects are is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.