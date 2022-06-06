NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New developments have surfaced after a video of drivers doing street stunts in New Orleans East went viral on social media.

The New Orleans Police Department released images of two persons of interest believed to be involved in a “burnout” event that happened Sunday evening.

Detectives say the unidentified people were captured on video kicking and jumping onto a marked NOPD unit at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues.

FULL FOOTAGE: Street stunts caught on camera in New Orleans East

Additionally, police have released images of vehicles believed to have participated in the street event.

Police are asking anyone who knows who or where the pictured people are to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222.