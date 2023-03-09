Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating the man they say allegedly got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars on a fraud contract in 2021.

Officers are looking for 27-year-old Henry Mackles after reportedly entering a contract on July 30, 2021, to perform renovations on a home in the 2300 block of Arts Street. The NOPD says Mackles is not a licensed contractor.

Mackles reportedly damaged the home and with no attempts to complete the work, he received payment in the amount of $110, 000 before abandoning the job. He now faces a felony charge of residential contractor fraud of $25,000 or more.

Mackles is described as a white male, standing 5’10” and weighing about 160 pounds.

If anyone has information on this incident or the whereabouts of Henry Mackles is asked to contact Detective Brett Graybill of the NOPD White Collar Crimes Unit by calling 504-658-5334 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

