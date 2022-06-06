NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a woman missing since May.

Police are looking for 72-year-old Virt El Scott, after the reporting person said Scot was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station on May 16, attempting to travel to Texas by bus.

Police said Scott did not arrive at her destination and has not been heard from or seen since.

There is currently no description of Scott’s appearance.

Anyone with additional information on Virt El Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.