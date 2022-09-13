Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two people they say are responsible for an armed carjacking in the Mid-city area. The crime reportedly happened at the end of August.

The NOPD says just after 11:30 p.m. on August 31, a woman was walking to her car when the alleged suspect, a black male with a red bandana on his face, got out of the vehicle that was parked next to her, pulled out a gun and demanded her to get out of the car. The woman got out and the suspect drove off with the other vehicle following him.

Officers are also searching for the victim’s vehicle. It is described as a red Hyundai Elantra with a Florida plate reading LDDW65.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.