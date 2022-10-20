NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating they person and vehicle they say was used in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday, (Sept. 30).

The incident happened in New Orleans East at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Officers say at about 8 p.m., a person, walking across the street, was struck by the suspected vehicle. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

Investigations revealed that the driver left the scene but surveillance cameras got images of the truck.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6290. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

