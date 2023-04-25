NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Polie Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of individuals wanted for the reported burglary of a business in the Warehouse District early Monday morning.

According to the NOPD, just after 4 a.m. three subjects were caught on security cameras in the 800 block of South Peters Street allegedly attempting to gain access to the building. Video footage also captured the vehicle the two used which officers say is a Chevrolet Avalanche.

There is no description of the subjects wanted for this crime and officers did not specify what items were taken from the business.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these subjects, the vehicle or other information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

