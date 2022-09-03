Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and finding the man who they say is responsible for a Gentilly shooting Friday evening. The shooting reportedly happened in the Milneburg neighborhood.

Just after 6 p.m., the NOPD says the suspect allegedly shot a man in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue and left the scene. The victim suffered a wound to their knee and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Their condition was not released.

There is no definite description of the reported suspect but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine their identity and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictures suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.