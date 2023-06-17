NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating the suspects in an overnight armed carjacking.
The victim told officers just after 11 p.m., he pulled over in the 6200 Block of Chef Menteur Highway to take a phone call when a black sedan pulled up and blocked his vehicle. Several armed suspects got out and demanded the vehicle.
The driver complied and the suspects made off in the sedan and the 2015 white Maserati. The Maserati has a Louisiana license plate that reads DORIS-1.
Anyone with information about these suspects, or this vehicle, is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
