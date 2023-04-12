NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man reportedly wanted for a pair of armed robberies in two New Orleans neighborhoods that happened Wednesday (April 12).

According to the NOPD, just after 11:40 a.m. the subject was seen on security cameras at the corner of Rosary and Wilton drives, approaching the victim with a gun in hand. After a failed attempt to steal the person’s vehicle, the man made off with the victim’s wallet in a dark-colored sedan.

The second incident happened minutes later in the 9000 block of Palmetto Street where officers say the armed subject arrived in the sedan got out and stole a victim’s black 2018 Ford Mustang with an unknown temporary license tag.

This incident was also seen on area security footage.

Investigations led detectives to determine the same subject was responsible for both crimes. The suspect is described as an unknown male last seen wearing dark shoes, dark pants with a brown belt, a light-colored shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black design, black gloves, and a black mask.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

