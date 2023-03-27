Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man reportedly wanted for a robbery in the French Quarter.

On March 16 just after 4 p.m., officers say the man committed the robbery at the corner of Iberville and Royal streets and was caught on surveillance camera soon after, riding a bicycle from the 100 block of Baronne Street to the 200 block of Camp Street.

Security footage shows a black male, with a low haircut, last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with a black hoodie underneath and dark-colored pants. Pictures show he rode off on a black bicycle.

The NOPD says the subject is also known to walk with a noticeable limp.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the location of the subject can contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

