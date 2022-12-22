Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORELANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man they say is responsible for burglarizing a business in the French Quarter Monday morning.

According to the NOPD, a man was caught on surveillance video, climbing over the front gate of a business in the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The man reportedly went in and stole several bottles of alcohol.

Officers say, managers saw the man inside but he ran away with the items.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject or this incident is asked to call Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

