NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans East Saturday night. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run.

According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane just before 9:00 where detectives learned that a motorcyclist was heading east on the I-10 service road at the same time a vehicle was traveling north on Tara Lane.

The undescribed vehicle made a left turn onto the service road when the two collided. The NOPD said the driver fled the scene and when responders arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Alicia Henderson at 504-220-9598.