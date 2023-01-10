Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying an d finding a suspect reportedly involved in a Gentilly armed carjacking.

On Monday ( Jan.9) just before 6:50 p.m., NOPD officers say a victim called to report their vehicle being stolen out of the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue. Their vehicle has since been recovered.

The alleged person responsible is described as an unknown black male, last seen wearing a hoodie with hearts on it. Officers are also looking for the suspect’s vehicle, a rust-colored Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect, the whereabouts of the suspect, and/or the vehicle is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

