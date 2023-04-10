Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating the man accused of a number of sexual assault incidents in the Algiers area.

According to officers and victim reports, the subject committed the offense four different times all during the month of April:

April 3- in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine

April 7- in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine and 3300 block of Rue Parc Fontaine

April 9- in the 3300 block of Rue Park Fontaine

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to obtain a photo of the alleged subject. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on who the subject could be and his location is asked to contact the Special Victims Division at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

