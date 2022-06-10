NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Central City.

According to police, officers in the area responded to shots fired in the 2800 block of South Roman Street.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene according to NOPD.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.