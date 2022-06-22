NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — on June 21, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a double homicide near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport just before 11 p.m.

According to NOPD, two unknown males dead were pronounced dead in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male laying on the ground.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

While investigating the initial discovery, shortly after 12:30 a.m., neighbors alerted officers and led them to the body of an unknown male in a nearby parking lot. The individual was declared dead on the scene.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for this offense and a motive.

Homicide Detective Michael Haynes is the lead investigator and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.