NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 13, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting just before midnight.

According to NOPD, a shooting happened in the 4400 block of Cessna Court in New Orleans East.

Reports show that 2 victims were shot, one was a man and another was a woman.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

No additional information is currently available in this active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.