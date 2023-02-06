NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extra help is coming to New Orleans residents that own KIA vehicles.

KIA’s are amongst the most stolen vehicles in the city as of late and the New Orleans Police Department is providing drivers with extra protection by distributing steering wheel locks.

300 steering wheel locks were donated by KIA and owners have the chance to pick them up while supplies last from any NOPD district stations. The locks will be distributed on a first-come first served basis.

KIA owners are asked to show ownership of the vehicle or lease agreement and proof of Orleans Parish residency.

Click here to view the list of NOPD Districts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.