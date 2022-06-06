NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is currently looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a shooting that happened in May.

NOPD said the incident happened May 28 near the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and Agriculture Street.

The individual is described as transgender and goes by the name “Katrina”. They are not currently wanted on criminal charges but police said the person may have important information on the crime and would like to do an interview.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.