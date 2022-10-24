NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly crash that happened in Central City. According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.

Police say a 56-year-old man driving a four-door Chevy TrailBlazer traveling eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he struck her. She was pronounced dead on the scene according to emergency personnel.

The Orleans Parish Coroner is in the process of conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death along with the identity of the victim. Investigators took blood and alcohol tests as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).