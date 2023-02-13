NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Florida area neighborhood Monday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened in the 3600 block of North Rocheblave Street. The NOPD was called just before 8:50 p.m., to respond to a call of shots fired in the area.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.