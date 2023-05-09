NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the B.W Cooper neighborhood sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to officers, they responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of S. Broad St. just before 8:40 p.m. where one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.