NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating three subjects accused of an armed robbery in an Algiers neighborhood.

The crime reportedly happened just after 2 p.m. at the corner of Lawrence Street and Jo Ann Place on Monday (March 6). According to the NOPD, the victim was reportedly walking in the area when three males got out of a dark-colored sedan and robbed him at gunpoint.

The vehicle was described as a 4-door Honda sedan bearing no license plate, according to the NOPD. The subjects involved were described as such:

Driver — a black male with a dark complexion, 6’0″ tall with a thin build and bushy hairstyle wearing a black hoodie.

Front passenger — a black male with a brown complexion, 5’11’ tall with a stocky build and bushy hairstyle wearing a tan hoodie.

There is no description of the third subject.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.