NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the St. Roch area Wednesday night.

According to the NOPD, just before 8:50, officers responded to the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

