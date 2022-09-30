NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Traffic on the interstate is down to one lane as the New Orleans Police Department investigates a homicide Friday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to reported shots fired at I-10 East near the US 90 Business/Slidell exit. When they arrived, a vehicle was found with bullet holes in it on the shoulder of the bridge. The driver, unidentified male, was still inside of the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounce dead on the scene. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as three lanes are closed due to the investigation.

The victims identity will be released after and autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.