NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Filmore area that left a man wounded.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Pelita Street just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His condition has not been released as the NOPD says the man is still at the location. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

