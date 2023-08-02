NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in New Orleans East Wednesday, August 2.

Details are limited at this time but officers say they were alerted of the crash at 6 a.m. at the I-10 West Bullard Avenue on ramp.

An investigation so far is showing there is only one victim. Traffic in the area has been slowed down but all lanes remain open.

No further details are available at this time but WGNO will provide more information as it is released. The crash remains under investigation.

