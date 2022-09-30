NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly accident in the N.O East area Friday evening. The incident happened at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.

The NOPD says the victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details are available at this time and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.