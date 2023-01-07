NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Roch area early Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Marigny Street on a report of a man down in the area. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867

