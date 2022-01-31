NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, January 31, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting.

According to NOPD, a caller reported an unresponsive man in the 7700 block of Henley Street.

Police headed to the location and upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

Around 5 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department alerted WGNO of a serious time-sensitive alert related to the investigation.

According to NOPD, Superintendent Ferguson addressed the homicide.

