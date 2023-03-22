NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has a new communications director.

On Wednesday (March 22), the NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that Devona Dolliole will take over as director. Dolliole will serve as head of the NOPD Public Information Office where she will develop and implement a strategic communications plan encouraging community engagement and ensuring effective media relations.

Dolliole is a native New Orleanian with over 25 years of experience in public affairs and executing communications strategies at the local, state, and national levels. Woodfork says it was her commitment to public service and years of government communications that made her a uniquely qualified candidate.

“The mission of the NOPD is to keep our communities safe and the key to that effort is having trust and mutual respect between us and our citizens. I am confident Devona will be effective in executing a communications strategy that ensures NOPD is proactive and responsive,” said Superintendent Woodfork.

Dolliole has served as Director of Communication for the Downtown Development District working in partnership with a variety of companies to drive Downtown development. She also held the position of Communications Director for the City of New Orleans under the leadership of former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Her national experience was served during the Kerry-Edwards presidential campaign as national director of specialty media as well as communications director for the Congressional Black Caucus during the Gore-Lieberman presidential campaign.

