NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood Wednesday morning, left a man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded just after 11:20 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the corner of Gallier Street at North Claiborne Avenue. Upon arrival, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The man’s condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

This is the second shooting to happen in the area in a matter of hours. Just before 8:50 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in the 3100 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

The victim, unfortunately, died from his injuries at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

