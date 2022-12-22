FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene of a shooting in the East Riverside area early Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Austerlitz Street. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the location.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD’s Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.