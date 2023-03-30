NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Central City area, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Simon Bolivar Ave. where a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim’s condition has not been released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

