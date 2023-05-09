ALGIERS, La. (WGNO)— One person is dead after a shooting in an Algiers neighborhood Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say just after 9 p.m. they responded to the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The incident has been labeled as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s information after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

