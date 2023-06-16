ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Algiers area that left one man dead.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Officers say they responded to a call of a wounded person in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available as the investigation remains ongoing but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orlean Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

