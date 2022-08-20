NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans East early Saturday morning. The New Orleans Police Department says the accident happened at the Interstate 510 North and Interstate 10 West intersection.

At about 1:30, officers responded to the scene, and through investigation, detectives learned that a driver was heading north in the right lane of I-510 close to the I-10 intersection when he heard a “sound of impact”. The driver pulled over and saw that he’d hit a person.

EMS was called to the scene but the unidentified victim was declared dead on the scene, according to the NOPD. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.